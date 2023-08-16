State police have charged a Manheim Township man with assaulting two minors along the side of a road in Leacock Township in 1997 after processing DNA evidence left at the scene.

Eric Dorwart, 54, was arrested Tuesday and arraigned on one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one count of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors.

On April 4, 1997, state police responded to West Newport Road for a sexual assault call. Investigators say a white male approached two local minors and performed sex acts on them on the side of the road before fleeing in a light blue work van with a ladder on the back. DNA evidence was collected at the scene, but years of testing did not produce any results.

In 2022, police sent some of the DNA for further testing, setting up a genealogical profile for the assault. The results of the test and further investigation identified Dorwart, showing he would have been the right age and physical profile based on victim testimony.

Dorwart was arraigned before Judge Stuart Mylin and released on a $25,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Raymond Sheller on Aug. 29.