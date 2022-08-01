A 23-year-old Christiana man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2020, according to police.

The girl told Christiana police on May 5, 2022, that Depew sexually assaulted her in mid-July of 2020, according to Depew’s affidavit of probable cause. He was charged July 25.

According to the girl, she knew Depew through acquaintances and would ask him to get her drugs and alcohol, the affidavit said. She was texting with Depew when he asked her to come to his residence to have sex.

The girl told Depew she was 14 and told police that Depew, then 21, said that he was 21. She told police that she asked Depew if it was OK because she was a minor, and he assured her it was, the affidavit said.

The girl went to Depew’s residence on the first block of West Slokom Avenue and got into a white van parked in the driveway, the affidavit said. Depew then called the girl to the back of the van, where the sexual assault took place, police said.

The girl told police she was crying and that Depew laughed at her and asked if she was OK, the affidavit said. Depew told the girl to wait in the van because he did not want people across the street to see her. He then told her to leave the van and walk home.

A message left at a phone number listed for Depew was not immediately returned Monday.

Depew is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent and unlawful contact with a minor. He was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning before District Judge Raymond Sheller.

In June 2018, Depew, then 19, was charged with of pointing a shotgun at a police and others at a party, according to court documents and previous reporting by LNP|LancasterOnline. Aggravated assault charges were dropped at a preliminary hearing after his attorney at the time argued that Depew dropped the gun when police confronted him.

His attorney said the incident was related to a family disturbance compounded by drinking.

Depew pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and possession of alcohol by a minor Oct. 3, 2018, and sentenced to one year of probation, according to court records.