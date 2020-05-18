The Sadsbury Township Police Department in Chester County has noticed a significant uptick in domestic disturbances and erratic driving during the pandemic, Chief Michael Hawley told supervisors during their May 14 meeting.

“People have been stuck in the house for an extended period of time,” Hawley said at the livestreamed meeting. “Add some alcohol and warm weather, and it’s a toxic mix.”

Although he didn’t yet have statistics, Hawley said some of the calls have involved what he called “frequent flyers.” He said his officers are practicing safe social distancing on calls and asking people to step outside.

Supervisor Dave Reynolds also said Keystone Valley Ambulance Company has seen an uptick in calls involving people who have lost jobs and health insurance, but have still needed emergency transport.

“We may need to give proactively to those companies still providing emergency services to us,” Reynolds said.

Supervisors also decided to seek bids for over $340,000 in road projects planned for this year. Township engineer James MacCombie said Sadsbury has about $346,000 in the liquid fuels fund available.

MacCombie said the township may want to forego some of the planned work, such as repairs to Fox Trail and a park basketball court. Supervisors said they will look at bids and prioritize projects when they next meet for a remote meeting June 9.

Also to be finalized June 9 are road plans for a connector road from Route 30 to the Sadsbury Commons Shopping Center, and a three-year extension of preliminary plan approval for Sadsbury Arcadia’s Sadsbury Park development.

MacCombie said he didn’t think the Sadsbury Park matter would first require a special meeting and another look by the township Planning Commission, as construction has been well underway.

Supervisors also approved purchasing a 2020 Dodge 1500 pickup truck for the police department, a budgeted item.