Manheim Township police have charged a Lancaster man with attempted criminal homicide, though the reasons why are unclear.

Court records show 30-year-old Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr. was charged Friday with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and burglary – all felony offenses. The incident which led to Reeves being charged took place in Lancaster Township on May 25, though information as to what took place was not available.

A police desk sergeant was unable to provide any information about the incident Saturday. A spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for additional information.

An attorney was not listed for Reeves in court documents.

Reeves is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after he was denied bail by Judge Edward Tobin during a preliminary arraignment Saturday morning “due to the nature of the offense,” according to court records. He will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge Mary Sponaugle on June 8.

Court records show Reeves has previously pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanors including recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and terroristic threats, with several charges in 2013 coming as a result of a fight in the 300 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster, according to previous reporting. He is currently awaiting trial in Lancaster County on charges of felony strangulation and summary harassment stemming from an incident in 2021.