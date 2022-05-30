Editor's Note: This story has been updated Monday afternoon to include new information provided by the Manheim Township Police Department.

Manheim Township police have charged a Lancaster man with attempted criminal homicide.

Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr, 30, is accused of breaking into an apartment on the 900 Block of Columbia Ave in Lancaster Township at 8:36 p.m. May 25 according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Reeves kicked open a window and entered the apartment with other people, according to the police.

Reeves is accused of then using a brick to assault the victim, according to the police.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with "extensive injuries", according to the police.

The police said that the victim was released from the hospital over the weekend.

Reeves was charged Friday with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and burglary – all felony offenses.

A police desk sergeant was unable to provide any information about the incident Saturday. A spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for additional information.

An attorney was not listed for Reeves in court documents.

Reeves is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after he was denied bail by Judge Edward Tobin during a preliminary arraignment Saturday morning “due to the nature of the offense,” according to court records. He will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge Mary Sponaugle on June 8.

Court records show Reeves has previously pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanors including recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and terroristic threats, with several charges in 2013 coming as a result of a fight in the 300 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster, according to previous reporting. He is currently awaiting trial in Lancaster County on charges of felony strangulation and summary harassment stemming from an incident in 2021.