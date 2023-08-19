New Holland Borough police have charged an Ephrata woman with homicide, saying she caused a fatal vehicle crash in Earl Township when she rolled through a stop sign.

Kendra Marie Sakoian, 32, is charged with homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, and involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for her part in a Feb. 2 crash on North Railroad Avenue, where it intersects with Gristmill and Linden Grove roads.

According to a criminal complaint, Sakoian’s sedan was headed west on Gristmill Road and drifted through a stop sign at the intersection at low speed. Her vehicle struck a pickup truck driven by Michael Scott Diem, 49, of New Holland, which was then struck by a Peterbilt box truck.

Video from inside the box truck confirmed the events, police said, and Sakoian admitted to officers that she did not stop at the stop sign.

Six days later, Diem died of multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Sakoian is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 29 before District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse. She remains free after posting $150,000 bail.