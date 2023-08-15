A 17-year-old female from Columbia was charged with murder Tuesday after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the neck.

Janiyah Torres is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail, charged with homicide and third-degree murder. Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime.

Shortly before midnight Monday, borough police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Third Street, where officers found Anthony Serrano Jr., 19, with a single stab wound to the neck area, police said. Close to Serrano’s body, an officer found the blade of a knife that had broken away from its handle.

Serrano was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The 911 caller, Torres, also was at the scene. Police said Torres told officers she and Serrano were in a romantic relationship and had been arguing throughout the day.

According to a criminal complaint, shortly before the stabbing, Serrano left the apartment they shared, but left his keys behind. He tried to get back in through the second-floor balcony. As Serrano came through the balcony doorway, Torres stabbed him once in the neck area.

Torres called 911 and told the dispatcher that she stabbed her boyfriend, according to police.

Police said Torres and Serrano have a child together.

A preliminary hearing for Torres has been scheduled for Aug. 21 before Judge Miles K. Bixler.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Columbia police at 717-684-7735.