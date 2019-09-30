An investigation into sales of counterfeit Louis Vuitton bags at Green Dragon earlier this month has led to charges against a second vendor, according to police.

Michael K. Sha, 62, was charged Thursday with having about 250 counterfeit items at the market, police said.

Police ran a trademark counterfeiting investigation at Green Dragon on Sept. 13 after police were tipped off by a Louis Vuitton representative.

A New York man was charged with attempted sales of about 500 counterfeit Louis Vuitton bags. Police said they expected another vendor to be charged by the end of the month.

Sha was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Tony Russell who set bail at $10,000 unsecured.

In 2009, state police arrested 10 men and one woman after an undercover raid. More than 5,000 pieces of merchandise were confiscated.