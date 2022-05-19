Police have charged a 19-year-old man in Tuesday’s shooting of a man and a juvenile in Lancaster city.

Shymir G. Brown, 19, was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted homicide and related charges in connection with the shooting, according to court documents. He had not been arrested as of Thursday.

Around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday at South Queen and Andrew streets, one pedestrian was shot in the head and the other in the torso and suffered injuries requiring continuous medical treatment, according to an affidavit obtained by PennLive.

The two had left their home on the 400 block of Beaver Street approximately two minutes prior to the shooting, then walked north and turned east on Andrew Street toward South Queen Street.

A portion of the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras at the West Andrew and Beaver street intersection and the East Andrew and East Strawberry street intersection, according to PennLive.

Surveillance camera video shows Brown driving by the victims multiple times before stopping at South Queen and Andrew streets at the moment the shooting happened, according to PennLive.

Shell casings were later found in the area where Brown’s vehicle had stopped, according to PennLive.

A relative confirmed Brown was driving his car at the time of the shooting, and the vehicle matched the description of the one in the surveillance footage, according to PennLive.

A rubber pistol grip and “numerous identifying documents” of Brown’s were found when investigators searched the car he was driving, according to PennLive.

At the time of the shooting, Brown had a suspended driver’s license and didn’t have a concealed carry permit due to his age, according to PennLive.

Brown is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment Friday before District Judge Adam J. Witkonis.