Police and first responders were called to the 500 block of North Plum Street Wednesday afternoon for a reported shooting.
The call came in around 12:15 pm, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
A caller reported that a man had been shot, according to dispatch.
Lancaster city police taped off the entrance of a home shortly after an ambulance left the scene.
Max Lawson, who lives across the street, said that he didn’t hear any arguments or any yelling prior to police arriving, but said that “a young kid road away on his bike.”