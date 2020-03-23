The Pennsylvania State Police and municipal departments are now enforcing Gov. Tom Wolf’s non-life-sustaining businesses shut-down order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The order went into effect Thursday night; police officially began enforcing it at 8 a.m. Monday.

Very few businesses across the state weren't complying anyway, Wolf said in a Monday afternoon news conference.

As of midafternoon, Lancaster city police had received few calls.

According to Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, one company had been told by its corporate office to remain open until told by law enforcement to close. Police told them to close and they did.

City police also received calls from employees of a company that's permitted to be open; however, some employees didn't think they needed to be at work, he said. The matter was handled over the phone.

Police didn't release the names of the two businesses because no criminal proceedings were initiated, but Berkihiser said police wanted the information out there as examples.

The first instance was completely irresponsible at the corporate level and the second example showed a waste of emergency responders' time for workplace grievances, he said.

Tom Baldrige, president of the Lancaster Chamber, said late afternoon that he was unaware of any members with enforcement issues.

"Truth be told, most of the energy we’ve received over the past few days has been with companies that want to make sure they are adequately complying with the order," he said. The chamber has about 1,500 members; Lancaster County had about 13,000 employers in 2017, based on census data.

Business owner reaction

One of those small businesses is Spenser Brossman, who owns Complete in Box, a video game store in Ephrata Township.

He closed his store when Wolf first asked that non-essential businesses voluntarily close last week, but did offer at-the-door pickup and delivery service, until Thursday’s order.

He loves his business, he said, but it was also plain to him that video games aren’t a life-sustaining business.

So he was a little miffed that a national chain video game store with locations in the area had remained open for some time, offering delivery. Ultimately, and it wasn’t clear when, that chain decided to close and was closed as of Monday.

Jeff Giagnocavo, who owns Gardner’s Mattress & More, expressed frustration at what he sees as loopholes.

Big box stores – he cited Lowe's as an example – offer cleaning supplies and other essentials, but the bulk of what they’re selling isn’t what’s considered life-sustaining, he said.

“Why can Lowe's sell flooring, but Martin’s Flooring cannot?” he asked, adding he understands the appeal of people wanting to work on their homes if they have the time and ability. “But that doesn’t make it right.”

He wants Wolf to allow big-box retailers to stay open, but restrict what they sell.

Don’t call 911

If people have complaints or questions, they should not call 911, said Ryan Tarkowski, a state police spokesman. Instead, they should call their local police non-emergency number, or the state police barracks, which in Lancaster is Troop J: (717) 299-7650.

However, don’t expect to see law-flouters handcuffed and hauled off to jail.

“We’re not going door to door, peeking in windows or anything like that,” to make sure businesses are closed if they're supposed to be, Tarkowski said.

While violators can be issued a summary offense, and technically could face jail time, the agency hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“We’re all in this together,” Tarkowski said.

“We believe 90-95% of businesses in Pennsylvania want to do the right thing and are doing the right thing,” he said Monday morning, noting the agency saw high compliance since the governor’s order Thursday.

Lancaster criminal defense attorney Mike Winters, a former police officer, said he thinks residents and law enforcement would likely rather prefer police focus on preventing more serious criminal activity.

"That said, I also believe that if a business owner chooses to remain open for economic reasons without a waiver to do so, they should not jeopardize the health of their employees by doing so. Additionally, they should also understand that decision may still subject them to economic consequences, in the form of fines and court costs, for having violated the governor’s order," he said.

Troopers plan to talk to potential offenders first, rather than citing them right away, Tarkowski said. They’ll provide information about seeking waivers if they encounter anyone who believes they should be allowed to remain open.

In Monday’s news conference Wolf said there’ve been thousands of waiver requests to allow businesses to continue to operate and about 2,000 have been granted; some had been turned down and some people have asked for waivers, but don’t need them.

And enforcement is being added to existing duties, Tarkowski said. There won’t be special units searching for scofflaws.

“The day-to-day work of the department continues. The primary focus is saving lives and protecting lives of the citizens of Pennsylvania,” Tarkowski said.

The county prosecutor’s office is taking the same approach.

“Police do have authority to enforce the governor’s mandate in the form of a citation or criminal charge,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in an email. “However, we are hopeful such action will not be required. We wish safety to everyone and ask for compliance as we all work together to flatten the curve."