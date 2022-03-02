Lancaster city police are asking the public for help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck motorist downtown in December and then fled the scene.

The vehicle, shown on surveillance footage to be a dark gray four-door Chevrolet Impala, may have sustained front-end damage after crashing into a 45-year-old man on a motorized bike near Dauphin and South Christian streets at 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was hospitalized with a serious head injury as a result of the injury. Sgt. Dorsey Sumrall, a city police spokesperson, said the man was later released from the hospital following treatment, but that his current medical status is not known.

Witnesses at the scene described the actions of the Impala’s driver to be “deliberate,” police said.

The Impala, believed to be an older model from between 2006 and 2013, fled the scene before police arrived and was last seen traveling west along the 500 block of Dauphin Street. The Impala appeared to be missing a front wheel cover.

Police have so far been unable to identify the driver or owner of the Impala, Sumrall said. Investigators are now asking the public for help because "doing so will aid in successfully investigating the case on behalf of the victim and residents of Lancaster city."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.