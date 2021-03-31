Lancaster police are asking the public for help to determine how a Lancaster man sustained fatal injuries on a residential sidewalk.

First responders found the 61-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk after responding to a report of a man down at 33 New Dorwart Street at 6:56 p.m. on March 18, police said in a news release. The man was found on the sidewalk by a neighbor who did not see what happened.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died after several days after being treated for severe head injuries, police said.

The cause and circumstances that led to the man’s injuries are uncertain and remain under investigation, police said. Investigations have been reviewing video footage from around the area, conducting interviews and gathering information to determine how the man was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lancasterpolice.com or by texting a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS to 847411.