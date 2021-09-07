A trail camera was stolen from Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge Area sometime prior to Monday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The camera was owned and operated by a government entity, police said, and they are asking that it be returned. Police didn't specify which government entity.

Police said that if the camera is returned to the police station at 860 Durlach Road, in Stevens, there will be no questions asked and no prosecution.

After the grace period, police said that there will be "a prosecution of involved parties to the full extent of the law."

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police at 717-733-0965. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CrimeWatch.