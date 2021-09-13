East Lampeter Township police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been missing for several months.

Theresa Lynn Stewart, 48, last known to be living in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, last spoke with her family in July, police said in a news release Monday.

Stewart was described as having brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 125 pounds.

Foul play is not suspected in Stewart’s disappearance, police said.

Anyone with information as to Stewart’s whereabouts or her health is urged to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.