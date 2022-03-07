West Earl Township police are asking for help in identifying a man who is a person of interest related to a stabbing that happened at a party in Akron Borough on Feb. 26.

Police estimate the man between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, weighing 250 to 280 pounds, with long dirty blonde hair, scruffy blond beard and tattoos on his right arm.

The stabbing happened in the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 26, at a party in Akron, according to police.

A man from the Mount Joy area was found in the yard of a house in the first block of Main Street near Miller Road with a stab wound in his calf around 2 a.m., police said. A police officer helped stop the man's bleeding until an ambulance arrived and he was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

The man was in his early 20s and was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses saw a person fleeing the scene just before officers arrived, police said. Officers were originally dispatched to the area because residents said there was an abnormally large number of cars and people on Miller Road.

Police said they were investigating the unoccupied vehicles when they heard a commotion nearby and later found the man in the yard.

Anyone who was at the residence or who may have more information about the incident is urged to contact Byrnes by phone at 717-859-1411 or by email at jbyrnes@westearlpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on West Earl Township police's CrimeWatch page.