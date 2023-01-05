Police are asking for help to identify a man found walking on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township, on Wednesday night.

The man, who police said isn't being held for any crime, is refusing to give them his identity or any other information. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said an officer saw him walking down Main Street, seeming confused. The man is currently at a local hospital.

If you can identify this man, please call the Lancaster County Non-emergency Dispatch Center at 717-664-1180. Anyone with information can also contact the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.