A Lancaster city man wanted for a shooting last month jumped from a second-story window to escape police and ran before an officer immobilized him with a stun gun Friday, police said.

Police arrested Joshua Luciano, 19, after learning he was at an apartment in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street.

Officers surrounded the apartment Friday afternoon and Luciano jumped into a neighboring yard when they were getting ready to go inside, police said. He then tried to climb a shed, but turned around and ran when he saw officers. An officer fired the stun gun when he refused to orders to stop running.

Luciano was wanted for an Oct. 21 shooting during a drug deal, police said.

Luciano had arranged to buy marijuana from a 20-year-old man, but instead shot him in the hip and fled with the marijuana and without paying, police said.

The shooting happened near the Turkey Hill on East Chestnut Street.

Luciano is charged with felony aggravated assault, robbery and two firearms violations.

Luciano was taken to a hospital for after complaining of leg pain from the jump, police said. He was treated, formally charged and is being held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.