Update: Kevin Leo Dowlin was arrested by Strasburg Borough Police Department and other agencies on Saturday, according to a news release from Lancaster County Crime Stoppers on Monday.
Original story: Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading the arrest or conviction of a man Strasburg Borough police said fled from them with a small child on the back of a motorcycle.
Police said the incident happened about 7:34 p.m. on July 9 as they tried to stop a motorcycle exiting Rutter's Farm Store on Historic Drive for a traffic offense.
Kevin Leo Dowlin, 38, of Strasburg, was on state parole for robbery at the time and fled with a small child on the back of the motorcycle, police said, and they terminated the pursuit.
State parole agents tried to take Dowlin into custody at his home for a violation of parole, but he fled on foot and was able to elude capture, according to police.
Court records show Dowlin faces charges of fleeing police, child endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and a stop sign violation.
Anyone with information on Dowlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Strasburg Borough Police or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tips can also be anonymously sent to Crime Stoppers by using a cell phone to text LANCS plus the message to 847411, police said.