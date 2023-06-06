The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a Lancaster man last week on charges related to drugs and child pornography, after searching a storage unit in East Hempfield Township.

The drug task force received a tip that Martin Alvarado Jr., 33, was using a storage locker on the 1500 block of Cloister Drive to store fentanyl pills, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 18, the drug task force and East Hempfield police conducted a K-9 sniff on the storage unit, then executed a search warrant, which revealed nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and a savage .22-caliber rifle.

The district attorney’s office put the value of the fentanyl pills at more than $29,000. Alvarado was prohibited from possessing a firearm after being convicted of felonies, including distribution of marijuana in 2012 in New Mexico.

After investigators searched Alvarado’s residence, Alvarado confessed to possession of the drugs and gun and gave permission to authorities to check his cell phone, according to the district attorney’s office. Police found more than 100 images and videos of child pornography on the phone.

Authorities charged Alvarado on May 30 of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm, five counts of sexual abuse of children and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Alvarado is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for June 9.