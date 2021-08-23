A man accused to shooting and killing a York man during a party in Lancaster city Friday night has turned himself in, according to Lancaster city police.

Steffen Vadoria Tidwell Jr., 27, of Lancaster, surrendered himself to detectives at the Lancaster City Police Station on Monday, police said in a news release.

Tidwell, who is charged with criminal homicide and discharge of firearms, was confined to Lancaster County Prison on a non-bailable offense, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on Sept. 3.

Tidwell pulled out a handgun and pointed it at 26-year-old Jomar Almestica, firing multiple shots and striking him in the torso, arms and legs during a party in the 600 block of Hebrank Street at 10:12 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release Saturday night.

Almestica was rushed to a hospital, but died as a result of his injuries later that night.

Tidwell’s attorneys, Lee Ciccarelli and Christine Pierce Lora, provided a statement saying they “are aware of the gravity of these charges, but respectfully ask the media and the public not to come to conclusions until the actual evidence is presented, including surrounding facts that explain how the actions of individuals other than the accused may have set into motion the events that resulted in the loss of life. Mr. Tidwell is presumed innocent and it’s our intent to represent our client zealously.”

Tidwell has pleaded guilty to numerous offenses in Lancaster and York counties since 2012, most recently being sentenced to two to four years of confinement after pleading guilty to a felony weapons violation, five counts of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief for firing a gun inside a Manheim Township bar in 2017, according to court records.