A Columbia man charged with shooting a man to death inside a Manheim Township nightclub has been arrested, according to township police.

Tyler Jamel Wilson turned himself in at the Manheim Township Police Department sometime Monday, police spokesperson Sgt. Barry Waltz said in an email. Waltz did not know the exact time Wilson surrendered himself.

Wilson had been charged with criminal homicide, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and two firearms violations after police said he opened fire at Club Twenty3 at 1703 New Holland Pike around 1:23 a.m. Saturday, striking 25-year-old Jatavis D. Scott.

Scott, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, died of gunshot wound to the chest, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said following an autopsy Monday. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Wilson and Scott were involved in a fight near the club's doors before the shooting occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The two men were separated and then began walking back toward each other when Wilson shot Scott from about three feet away.

The incident was recorded on the club's surveillance footage, police said.

A crowd around the fight scattered, and Wilson got into a dark-colored sedan and drove off, according to the affidavit. Several people loaded Scott into a car and took him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Scott, of Alligator, Mississippi, was visiting a friend in Lancaster for an undetermined amount of time when he was killed, his family said. His relatives remembered him as a talented athlete with dreams of becoming a professional football player, as well as a family man with an outgoing personality who wished to one day have children of his own.

Wilson, who court records show has also used the name Tyler Jamar Wilson and Tyler James Wilson, has previously pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations in 2013. He was also convicted of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in 2015, according to the affidavit, and does not have a permit to carry or possess a concealed firearm.