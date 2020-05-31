Police arrest 5, use pepper spray in confronting 1,000 protesters blocking Lancaster city street Sunday

Protesters kneel and raise a fist at the request of Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station in Lancaster city Sunday, May 31, following a vehicle protest earlier in the day. The demonstration was the second day of large-scale protesting in Lancaster following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday.
A chanting, multiracial crowd of protesters, over 1,000 strong, confronted a phalanx of helmeted, shield-wielding police officers during a tense standoff Sunday afternoon near Lancaster city police headquarters that was punctuated by five arrests and indiscriminate use of pepper spray.
Police finally pulled back after Mayor Danene Sorace addressed the protesters with a bullhorn, saying to cheers, “I welcome you to this street!”
The drama unfolded during a second day of protests in downtown Lancaster that mirrored those around the country sparked by a video that captured a black man’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
1 of 135
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31 They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
This woman was arrested. She was the first to have action taken against her by cops during second-day protests in Lancaster city.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Another man was arrested during second-day protests.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors banded together after a man got pepper-sprayed.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
A protestor washed a person's face after they were pepper-sprayed.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors make their way east on East King Street in Lancaster city Sunday May 31, 2020. Protesting the death of George Floyd the group went from Lancaster City Police Station to the courthouse steps on East King Street. From there the demonstration moved to the Orange Street side of Lancaster County Prison and then returned to the police station.
A man driving a Chevrolet Corvette was seen bumping fists with protesters in downtown Lancaster on Sunday.
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31 They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota.
Mickayla Miller | Site Producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors in cars drove by standing protestors at the intersection of Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city, Sunday afternoon, May 31.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
This woman was arrested. She was the first to have action taken against her by cops during second-day protests in Lancaster city.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Another man was arrested during second-day protests.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
This man had just gotten pepper-sprayed.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors were pepper-sprayed.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
Protestors banded together after a man got pepper-sprayed.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
A protestor washed a person's face after they were pepper-sprayed.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
Protestors lined Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city Sunday afternoon, May 31. They held up signs and mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota. Lancaster city police showed up multiple times and stood in the intersection.
This man was arrested after second-day protests.
Mickayla Miller | Site producer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
This vehicle took part in the driving protest in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
HEATHER STAUFFER | Staff Writer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
Police in formation along Prince and Chestnut streets during a protest in Lancaster city Sunday, May 31, 2020.
HEATHER STAUFFER | Staff Writer
The protest near the police station in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 31, 2020. .
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
Pennsylvania State Police stand by on North Prince Street just north of Chestnut Street Sunday May 31, 2020. State Police and officers from other nearby departments assisted city police Sunday.