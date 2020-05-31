Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Police arrest 5, use pepper spray in confronting 1,000 protesters blocking Lancaster city street Sunday

LNP-PAB-053120-PROTEST-18.JPG

Protesters attend “Driving for Justice for George Floyd” in Lancaster City on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

 PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent

A chanting, multiracial crowd of protesters, over 1,000 strong, confronted a phalanx of helmeted, shield-wielding police officers during a tense standoff Sunday afternoon near Lancaster city police headquarters that was punctuated by five arrests and indiscriminate use of pepper spray.

Police finally pulled back after Mayor Danene Sorace addressed the protesters with a bullhorn, saying to cheers, “I welcome you to this street!”

The drama unfolded during a second day of protests in downtown Lancaster that mirrored those around the country sparked by a video that captured a black man’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Protests in response to George Floyd's death in Lancaster city for second day in a row [photos]

1 of 135