Police arrested three people who refused to move out of the street during a protest Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a woman moved out into West Chestnut Street holding a sign and remained there, Lancaster city police said. A police officer asked the woman to move, but the woman refused, police said.

She was then taken into custody.

Shortly after, another woman and man also stood in the middle of the street and refused to move. Police arrested both as well.

Protest organizers were in contact with police prior to the protest, which was rallying against the rezoning and redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital site from a hospital complex to a mixed-use building. A city police supervisor told demonstrators to stay off the street during the protest.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The group of around 35 marched around the city to local officials' offices beginning at 2 p.m.

Related articles