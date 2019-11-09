Police have arrested a 19-year-old man wanted since last month for shooting a man on East Chestnut Street in a drug deal gone wrong.

Joshua Luciano, of Lancaster, was arrested Friday afternoon after police obtained information on his whereabouts. Luciano had been wanted since authorities identified him on Oct. 31.

The arrest did not go without incident — as police proceeded to fulfill the outstanding warrant at Luciano’s location on the 500 block of East Chestnut Street, Luciano jumped from a second floor window to a neighboring backyard, police said.

Luciano attempted to flee through an alley but spotted officers there, then ran in the other direction. After ignoring calls to stop running, police subdued him with an electronic control device.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault, robbery and two firearms violations.

Luciano had been wanted for an incident on Oct. 21 when he met up with two men near the Turkey Hill on East Chestnut Street to purchase marijuana. During the transaction, Luciano pulled out a gun and shot twice, hitting a 20-year-old man once in the hip, police said. Luciano fled the scene without paying.

After being hospitalized from injuries stemming from his second-story jump, Luciano was taken into custody by police.

Luciano is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.