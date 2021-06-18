A police investigation is underway after a 78-year-old woman in Clay Township reported losing more than $27,000 in savings to a cyber thief on Tuesday, according to a Friday news release from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The Clay Township resident first received a text message from an unknown number Tuesday, notifying her of an iPad purchase in her name and that she should call a phone number if the purchase was fraudulent, police said.

She called the number, police said, and she reached a man who told her she was being scammed.

Upon instructions from the man, the woman downloaded a particular phone app and the cyber thief told her to withdraw an estimated $37,000, police said.

The unnamed woman transferred more than $27,000 through online Bitcoin exchanges to the cyber thief, police said.

The NLCRPD is urging anyone who has fallen victim to a similar scheme or has knowledge of those responsible to contact the police.