A 3-year-old Amish boy from Lancaster County was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a moving bus along Interstate 81 in southern New York near the Pennsylvania border.
New York State Police responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. Saturday on a southbound lane near Kirkwood, New York.
Two minibuses carrying members of the Amish community from Lancaster County were heading back toward Pennsylvania when the young boy leaned on an emergency window, triggering its opening and causing him to fall out, police said.
The buses carrying the Amish took the nearest exit and went into the northbound lane before returning southbound on Interstate 81 and located the child, police said.
The boy suffered lacerations, bumps and bruises, but was alert and crying at the scene, police said. He was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.