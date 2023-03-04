Denise Freeman says that during her 20-plus years owning a home in the northeast section of Lancaster, cars have always sped on North Plum Street. A temporary roundabout installed nearly four years ago helped, and she says and a proposal to make it permanent has her even more optimistic.

“I think it’s a great design. I think they did a really nice job,” she said.

The city’s public works department is planning to turn a temporary roundabout on the city’s east side into the city’s first permanent roundabout, either later this year or in early 2024. The temporary move was made at the intersection of North Plum Street, East New Street and Park Avenue in 2019 in an effort to address complaints about speeding and pedestrian safety. The results, and expectations of further safety improvements have the city moving forward on a permanent fixture, having presented plans at a public meeting this week.

The project to make the roundabout permanent would add new curbing and crosswalks at the intersection, designed to slow traffic even further and improve safety for pedestrians, and a new extended sidewalk in front of the Hotel Fulton, which would create public space. The exact cost of the project, which has not yet been put out for bids, is not known but expectations are that it will cost more than the $500,000 in estimates collected previously. The city already has a $297,963 grant for the project from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Lancaster city public works director Stephen Campbell said the project would improve safety while creating a landmark in the neighborhood.

“This is such a distinctive element for this community - a model for how we can do things with unique distinctions in other communities,” he said at the public meeting.

New elements in permanent design

The temporary roundabout, installed in 2019 was the city’s way to address residents’ concerns about speeding traffic and pedestrian safety. Plum Street had no stop sign at the intersection.

The original design was bare bones. Cones and barrels marked the center island. While some neighbors were skeptical, the city saw promise in the design. Vehicle speeds went down from 29 mph to 24 mph in the first three months, according to a consultant hired by the city. A survey by that consultant showed there was support for the roundabout in the neighborhood.

In the years since, more durable flex posts have replaced the cones. Crashes have also decreased. From June 2017 to June 2019 there were three crashes in the intersection. From June 2019-June 2021, there was one, according to state Department of Transportation crash data. But the city believes it can be further improved.

“The temporary one was obviously not ideal in all aspects of how it was designed. The permanent one will try to solve a lot of those issues,” Cindy McCormick, city engineer, said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

The new design would aim to slow traffic on Plum even further – below 20 mph – by adding new curbing in the center island, between lanes of traffic, and on all four corners.

The curbs would result in the loss of 11 parking spaces. That will be an issue for some neighbors, according to Adriana Atenico, who previously lived down the street from the intersection, and attended the meeting because she is planning to move to the neighborhood. But she said it is part of a larger parking shortage which has existed for decades and is outweighed by the project’s benefits.

“If it slows traffic, that’s a positive no matter what,” Atencio said.

The island and median strips are designed to direct passenger cars and trucks, while being low enough for fire trucks and buses to drive over them to make left turns if needed.

The curbs would make the crosswalks shorter and further removed from the intersection. The crosswalk on the north side of the intersection would be raised, forcing cars traveling south on Plum to slow down.

At the southeast corner, a space currently blocked off by flexible barriers would become a permanent section of sidewalk, public space which could be a small park or outdoor seating for a restaurant.

During Thursday’s public meeting, engineers explained how public art could be included on the island and in the newly created public space. Details on the type and design have not yet been developed.

The public space of the project also has residents excited. Andrew Pauls-Thomas, a Reservoir Street resident who attended Thursday’s meeting, said pedestrian safety is his main concern, but he also sees benefits in creating a focal point for the community.

“Having an intersection I feel safer crossing is a big win, and if it’s more beautiful when I’m crossing it, that’s even better,” he said.