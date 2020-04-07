Pleasant View Communities and Hamilton Arms Center both reported resident deaths due to COVID-19 today, while Mennonite Home Communities reported one additional case.

Pleasant View Communities said that one resident died due to COVID-19.

The retirement community did not provide any details about the deceased resident, but said they are following state and federal guidelines in a statement.

"While caring for residents in isolation, staff follow all federal and state guidelines for wearing full protective equipment, including medical gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks, and are restricted to working solely in their units," the statement said.

Pleasant View Communities reported Monday that 18 residents and seven staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday, six residents had recovered, 10 were in the skilled nursing facility and two were in the personal care unit, the retirement community reported, and three staffers had recovered and four remained at home.

Since Hamilton Arms Center announced its first case March 29, the center's COVID-19 case total has risen to 19 and four residents have died.

Of the 19 cases, 11 are residents and eight are staffers, the center said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

"At Hamilton Arms Center, we are adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines and recommended protocols for COVID-19," the email said.

The center said it is working to contain and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Mennonite Home Communities said in an online statement that one resident in skilled nursing had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The additional case brings the home's total to 43 cases. Six deaths have also been reported by Mennonite Home Communities.

"We continue to work with and receive support from a coalition of the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and leading nursing home and hospital associations, a public health specialist with the DOH Bureau of Epidemiology, and local and state health departments, and medical experts to manage the spread of exposure," Mennonite Home Communities said in an online statement.

The home reported its first case March 26.