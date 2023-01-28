A new home for Manheim Community Library, with additional space for community art classes is set to rise at Pleasant View Communities later this year.

The retirement community’s cultural center is in the first phase of an estimated $8.6 million project to repurpose part of the farm once owned by its founder, Edna Hoffer.

The Hoffer Farm, located across from the campus at 544 N. Penryn Road in Penn Township, helped fund Pleasant View’s operations in its early days.

The project is intended to meet the needs of the retirement community and its residents.

“The intent is that it stays farmland, but also gives some amenity space - not only for our residents, but for the broader community,” said Jonathan Hollinger, president and CEO of Pleasant View Communities.

Pleasant View hopes to add hydroponic gardens, walking trails, pickleball courts and therapy animals to the site. Much of the 57-acre farm will remain actively farmed, with a large portion of the crops being donated to area food banks.

A Christian program, OneLife Institute, will also be a partner in the project, engaging in activities with Pleasant View residents.

The 18,000-square-foot cultural center is scheduled for a late 2023 groundbreaking, pending land development approval from Penn Township. It will include a new home for Manheim Community Library – currently located at 15 E. High St. in Manheim Borough – as well as Make717, a makerspace for developing skills such as woodworking, 3D printing, textiles and pottery.

The library will continue operating in its current home above the Manheim Borough offices until its new home is complete. Their new space would be three times larger than the current library.

“We are grateful for what the borough has provided us, and we’re excited for the opportunity to do more in the expanded space,” said Ken Hameloth, president of the library’s board of trustees.