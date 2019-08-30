Today will be sunny with some cloud cover, as temps peak for the week.
Friday's high will be 87, dropping down to a low of 62 tonight. No rain is expected today.
The weekend ahead should be mostly dry, though there is a small chance of rain.
Temps will stay around the high-70s, low-80s.
Some rain could come to the area on Labor Day, along with possible thunderstorms.
Just a few scattered showers are possible Friday, especially across north-central PA. Otherwise it will be a warmer day with highs ranging from the 70s in the north to middle 80s in the south. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dww5ymANY9— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 30, 2019