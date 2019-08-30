King Street, seen from Tellus360
A man walks along King Street, framed by the railing on top of Tellus360, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Today will be sunny with some cloud cover, as temps peak for the week. 

Friday's high will be 87, dropping down to a low of 62 tonight. No rain is expected today. 

The weekend ahead should be mostly dry, though there is a small chance of rain. 

Temps will stay around the high-70s, low-80s. 

Some rain could come to the area on Labor Day, along with possible thunderstorms. 