Tuesday will feel a little like autumn in Lancaster County.
Today's high will be 77, with a 0% chance of rain and low humidity. Temps will drop down to a low of 52 tonight.
"Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will lead to a pleasant, first full day of autumn," the National Weather Service said in a tweet Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to fluctuate this week, jumping between high 70s to mid-80s, ahead of a "big warm-up" next week, NWS said.
Tuesday - September 24, 2019 @550 AM EDT: Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will lead to a pleasant, first full day of Autumn. Temperatures will moderate a few degrees on Wednesday. A big warm-up should occur for early next week. #CTPWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/gHl1QzqY4W— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 24, 2019
Light rain showers are possible later in the week, with a 10% chance on Wednesday and a 20% chance on Thursday.