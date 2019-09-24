Dog Days in Maze
Yuliia Biletska and her aunt's dog, Liz, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, make their way through the maze at The Country Barn's Barnyard Kingdom during the 'Dog Days in the Maze,' Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beletska and her aunt drove up from the outskirts of Washington D.C. to bring Liz to The Country Barn.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Tuesday will feel a little like autumn in Lancaster County. 

Today's high will be 77, with a 0% chance of rain and low humidity. Temps will drop down to a low of 52 tonight. 

"Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will lead to a pleasant, first full day of autumn," the National Weather Service said in a tweet Tuesday morning. 

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate this week, jumping between high 70s to mid-80s, ahead of a "big warm-up" next week, NWS said. 

Light rain showers are possible later in the week, with a 10% chance on Wednesday and a 20% chance on Thursday. 