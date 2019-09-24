Yuliia Biletska and her aunt's dog, Liz, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, make their way through the maze at The Country Barn's Barnyard Kingdom during the 'Dog Days in the Maze,' Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beletska and her aunt drove up from the outskirts of Washington D.C. to bring Liz to The Country Barn.