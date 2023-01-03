John Burkhart, the former head of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force charged with stealing $200,000 in seized drug money, is working on a plea to resolve the case, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Christopher Ferro disclosed the potential resolution during a brief status conference Tuesday before Cumberland County Senior Judge Kevin Hess.

Ferro asked for more time to work on the case, citing “voluminous” evidence he and Burkhart have to go through.

Ferro said he expects that after going through the evidence, he will ask Hess to schedule a plea hearing, or if plea negotiations fall through, to prepare for trial.

Ferro said he had no comment when asked to elaborate after the hearing.

Hess scheduled the next hearing for Feb. 28. Hess is overseeing the case because Lancaster County judges have a conflict of interest because Burkhart worked for the county district attorney’s office.

The office of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Burkhart, 57, on March 15 with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

In a 2020 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Burkhart denied taking the funds.

The charges came following an investigation that began in April 2020, when investigators in the district attorney’s office learned nearly $28,000 belonging to a man charged with drug offenses was missing. Prosecutors wanted to return the money after dropping charges against the man.

Following an internal investigation that uncovered more money was missing, District Attorney Heather Adams announced in June 2020 that she was turning over the investigation to Shapiro’s office.

The attorney general’s office said Burkhart took money from the drug task force in two ways: stealing envelopes of cash from the unit’s safe, and skimming cash from deposits before they were handed off to the county treasurer.

Burkhart, of East Hempfield Township, remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.