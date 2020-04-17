Penn State Health has started trying plasma from recovered patients as a COVID-19 treatment, it announced Friday.

“Plasma contains antibodies that may help patients being treated for COVID-19 recover,” said Dr. Melissa George, interim chair of pathology at the system's Hershey Medical Center. “Those antibodies may give a patient’s immune system a boost until they can develop their own immune response.”

Patient participation is optional and requires informed consent, according to the system.

The experimental treatment program is being overseen by Dr. Edward Gunther, a professor of medicine at Penn State College of Medicine and a researcher at Penn State Cancer Institute.

“At first we will offer this treatment to patients with severe or life-threatening COVID-19,” Gunther said. “As more patients around the country recover and access to plasma from those who have recovered increases, we hope to expand the treatment to all patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”

Eligible participants must be at least 17 years of age or older with a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Potential donors who have a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 and have been symptom-free for 14 days can register with the Red Cross," the system said. "Due to low availability of testing, it may be up to 28 symptom-free days for a sample to be collected in the absence of a confirmed negative test."

Penn State Health is having students from its colleges of medicine and nursing contact patients who may be eligible to donate the plasma to this effort and help them register.

"Blood banks around the country are working to put mechanisms in place to test patients who think they may have had COVID-19 and recovered but were never tested," the system said. "In the meantime, potential donors are asked to fill out a donor form with the Red Cross."

