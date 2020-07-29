Bryan Cutler, Lancaster County’s newly installed Speaker of the state House, won’t decide whether he'll take any action on the portraits and plaques for three former speakers, all of whom were convicted in corruption scandals, until the end of the current legislative session.

Former Speaker Mike Turzai requested in June the plaques under the portraits of former speakers Bill DeWeese, Herbert Fineman and John Perzel that explained their corruption convictions be replaced with plaques that only note the years they were in office like the rest of the portraits, PennLive reported Wednesday.

Turzai did not consult with Cutler, a Peach Bottom Republican, according to a spokesperson. Cutler will not consider any changes to the chamber until the end of the legislative session, his press secretary Mike Straub said in an email.

“At this time, Speaker Cutler is focused on his role leading the chamber to a successful end of the legislative session,” Straub added.

A source told PennLive the plaques were removed because noting the convictions was “unbecoming” of the House, and were not removed at the request of DeWeese or Perzel. The plaques had been displayed under the portraits since 2014.

DeWeese told PennLive he found out that his plaque was altered on the day Turzai left office in June. Turzai himself told DeWeese.

“I was very gratified,” DeWeese told PennLive. “I think it was the right thing to do institutionally.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The plaques were updated to include the criminal convictions following pressure from members of the General Assembly to take down the portraits, PennLive reported.

DeWeese, a Greene County Democrat, was convicted in 2012 on five felony counts for using state resources for campaign purposes, which he still maintains was politically motivated. Perzel, a Philadelphia Republican, pleaded guilty in 2012 to multiple counts of corruption charges for diverting millions in taxpayer dollars to develop a computer program system to bolster Republican candidates. Fineman was convicted in 1977 for obstruction of justice for accepting payments from parents seeking admission for their children to schools.

The House chief clerk still has the plaques with the convictions if Cutler or a future speaker decides to reinstate them, PennLive reported.

What to read next