More plants mean less pollution. It’s a simple message that’s been preached in Lancaster County for more than 40 years.

And it’s a message that remains critically important today as Lancaster County’s polluted waterways continue to contribute some of the state’s largest amounts of harmful nutrients and sediments to the downstream Chesapeake Bay.

That’s according to Sallie Gregory, the Lancaster County Conservation District’s education coordinator, who last week outlined an annual plan to install tens of thousands of nutrient- and sediment-capturing plants across the county.

“It’s about keeping soil in the ground, not in waterways,” she said.

Lancaster County a top polluter

Officials across the county have been mandated by federal regulators to reduce their pollution loads. The same has been true in communities throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, which covers more than 64,000 square miles across six states and Washington, D.C.

Within that space, Pennsylvania has often been highlighted as a top polluter, and within the state, Lancaster County has a similarly bad reputation.

In fact, Lancaster County contributes the largest amounts of the nutrients nitrogen and phosphorus into the watershed than any other Pennsylvania county, according to figures provided by Allyson Ladley Gibson with Lancaster Clean Water Partners.

Those figures show that the county contributes about 27.2 million pounds of nitrogen and 1.3 million pounds of phosphorus to the bay each year. By 2025, county officials are expected to reduce that load by 11.5 million pounds of nitrogen and 0.5 million pounds of phosphorus.

A plan also calls for a reduction of soil-related sediment pollution by 287.6 million pounds. The existing annual sediment load to local waterways is 914.3 million pounds.

Plant life can filter pollutants

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nutrients and sediments are often picked up by stormwater runoff and carried into local waterways, eventually washing downstream and polluting Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay.

The goal is to capture that runoff and pollutants before they enter local rivers and streams, and Gregory said one way to achieve that goal is to plant shrubs and trees, which can act as natural filters for stormwater.

So for 46 years, conservation district officials have hosted an annual plant sale, which they said introduces thousands of plants to the county annually. This year’s sale is underway, offering conifers, hardwoods, fruit trees, shrubs and other plants for prices between $1.75 and $35.

Plant sale

A majority of the plants are purchased from Pennsylvania growers, and the sale typically nets the district between $5,000 and $7,000 in annual profit.

“It’s not a very big fundraiser for us,” said Matthew Kofroth, the district’s watershed specialist. “I’ll be honest; It’s more about getting green on the ground.”

According to Gregory, the district’s plants have been purchased by individual property owners, wildlife organizations, farmers and municipal leaders, who have used them to create streamside stormwater buffers.

In addition to filtering runoff, the plants and their root systems help to hold soil in place, keeping it from washing away during heavy storms.

“One root . . . can hold millions of pieces of soil in place,” Gregory said.

Gregory explained that the plants will be seedlings, which will require regular care to reach maturity. They’ll be distributed to buyers in April, and though there is no requirement that they must be planted within the county, conservation district officials expect that the majority will be.

“We don’t question where the plants go,” Kofroth said.