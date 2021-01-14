The 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show continues on Thursday, with 25 virtual panels and activities on the schedule.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem by Jessica Rife of Dauphin County. Events for the day will conclude at 8 p.m. with a panel discussion on cultivating sustainability and reducing our environmental footprint in Pa.

The full schedule for Thursday's events can be found here.

Here are five panels and activities to check out on Thursday's edition of the Pa. Farm Show.

8 a.m.

Creating a Backyard Oasis for Wildlife

This panel, presented by Penn State Extension, will explore ways to create a prosperous wildlife habitat in your own backyard.

Registration for this panel can be found here.

11 a.m.

STEM Demonstration - Color Explosion!

Have you ever wanted to spruce up your glass of milk with some color? Well, you're in luck.

Led by Governor's Commission on Latino Affairs' Luz Colon, this demonstration will showcase how to add some color to your milk, along with teaching it's viewers about the composition of milk. As long as you have milk, food coloring, and dish soap you'll be ready to go for this activity.

This demonstration can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

12 p.m.

Kids Kitchen: Tex-Mex Meatballs

Make sure you have your apron and chef's hat for this tasty cooking lesson. Although this lesson is geared towards children, anyone is welcomed to join in on the cooking fun. The recipe for this meal can be found here.

This lesson can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

2:30 p.m.

Fun with Plants: Plant-Based Tie Dye

Believe it or not, beats, parsley, spinach, carrots, and red cabbage are all useful tools when creating your own tie dye shirts. This demonstration will illustrate how create tie dye designs with these common vegetables. The instructions for this demonstration can be found here.

To follow along, tune in on the Farm Show's Facebook page or on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.

7 p.m.

Goodnight Story

Thursday's goodnight story will be "Milk to Ice Cream," read by State Library of Pennsylvania librarian Kathy Hale.

The reading can be found on the Farm Show's Facebook page.