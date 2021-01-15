The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on its plans to replace a pair of 91-year-old bridges on Lincoln Highway (Route 30).

One is an 18-foot bridge that spans an unnamed tributary of Pequea Creek 2.2 miles east of East Brook Road (Route 896) in East Lampeter Township. The other is a 17-foot bridge that spans Houston Run 0.5 miles west of Newport Road (Route 772) in Salisbury Township.

Both are concrete-slab bridges, built in 1930 and now in poor condition, according to PennDOT. Both also are two-lane structures with a center turning lane.

Construction of their replacements is set to occur in 2022 and take six to nine months; the bridges will remain open to traffic during that time. The project costs remain to be determined.

The plans can only be viewed online, due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The viewing period ends Feb. 14.

To see the plans, visit www.penndot.gov/District8, click on Public Meetings listed under the District Links heading, choose the Lancaster County box and then choose the appropriate tile. One tile is marked Lincoln Highway Over Unnamed Tributary to Pequea Creek. The other tile is marked Lincoln Highway Over Houston Run.