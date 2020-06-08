When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, June 4.

What happened: Supervisors viewed a sketch plan for a 7-Eleven convenience store adjacent to the park-and-ride lot at Route 72 and the Lebanon-Lancaster interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The proposal: Project developer Bob Miller Beacon of Manheim LLC said a 5,000- square-foot store is being developed in partnership with Lebanon Transit Authority, which operates the park-and-ride lot. The parking lot would shift to the south and 50 new parking spaces would be built. The convenience store would have six fueling stations and two diesel stations for trucks.

Traffic: The store and parking lot would have three entrances, with one at the existing traffic light and a full access entrance to the north of the store. A right-in, right-out limited access entrance to the south would provide access to both the park-and-ride and the convenience store. The developer’s engineer, Justin Henry of Dynamic Engineering, said there are no plans to widen or provide turn lanes on Route 72.

Township reaction: Supervisors Jere Swarr and Lowell Fry expressed concern about trucks traveling down a hill to make the turn and traffic flow through the site for trucks. Township Manager Sara Gibson said the township planners suggested adding a few more spaces for truck parking, and the supervisors agreed with that suggestion.

What’s next: Henry said the proposed plan would be reviewed by the state Department of Transportation for any improvements required for Route 72. After the PennDOT review, the proposed plan may be revised and submitted to the township.

Other business: In response to a resident’s question about the status of the playground at Rapho Township Community Park, Gibson said the playground has been closed not just for COVID-19 but because equipment is being repaired; the park will reopen June 12.

Budget: Fry said the township could face a $300,000 shortfall due to an economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. To help bridge the gap, supervisors agreed to temporarily suspend a quarterly transfer of $78,000 to a capital purchases fund for the three fire companies serving the township. Additionally, a $160,000 road improvement project to repave Valley Road will be delayed until next year.

Resignation: The board accepted Gibson’s resignation effective June 29. She has served as township manager for 11 years and is the second person to hold the position. Supervisors thanked her for her service to the township.