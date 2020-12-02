What will it take for Lancaster County to become a better place to grow old?

That’s a concern organizers of next month’s Age-Friendly Lancaster City Summit have as demographics here tilt increasingly toward an aging population.

Lancaster County, already home to over 98,000 people who are 65 or older, will becoming increasingly gray, ready or not.

Where will they live? Will health care and social services be able to meet the demand? And will older people feel valued and welcomed by younger people?

These concerns will be addressed during an online summit Thursday, Dec. 10, hosted by United Way of Lancaster County, Lancaster County Community Foundation and Age-Friendly Lancaster City.

It’s the second year for the summit, which last year drew 40 attendees. Already this year, over 80 have registered for the Zoom event. (Register here.)

Aging can no longer be treated as an isolated issue, said Chris Kennedy, a consultant to summit organizers.

Americans are having fewer babies and living longer than ever. But the housing stock, social systems and cultural norms still reflect a time when a family of four was common, Kennedy said.

But with the challenges come opportunities to include older people in solutions.

“They want to contribute to the community and not be set aside,” Kennedy said.

Lancaster city in December 2018 joined over 1,000 communities in 41 countries participating in the World Health Organization’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

Membership does not confer age-friendly status. Rather it commits the community to five years of assessing needs and working on an improvement plan.

An annual summit is part of the process.

Planning for an aging population requires input from organizations such as building associations, chambers of commerce and tourism agencies, as changing demographics will impact what they do, Kennedy said.

“Aging isn’t something people like to talk about,” said Melissa Ressler, executive director of Lancaster Downtowners, a nonprofit that promotes aging in place in the city. “If that’s how we feel personally, that extends into our community interactions as well.”

Intergenerational collaboration and communities are ways to change negative perceptions.

Out of last year’s summit came two pilot programs to promote intergenerational engagement.

One is ZTutors that enlists older adults in reading to elementary school students by Zoom.

The other, called Racism & the Art of Intergenerational Conversations, is connecting residents of Moravian Manor Communities in Lititz with young people from Lancaster’s Brightside Opportunity Center for conversation and an art project.

Summit organizers hope to inspire participants to develop other ideas for intergenerational connection.