Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture is urging visitors to use discretion when deciding whether to attend the Pennsylvania Farm Show amid rising COVID-19 infections.

At a Monday press briefing, Russell Redding said while proven tools to mitigate risk including masks, sanitizer and vaccines all will available throughout the show, he cautioned those who feel uncomfortable about attending this year to stay home.

“For individuals who are concerned about their personal health or have family members or colleagues who are particularly vulnerable, this is not the year to attend,” Redding said.

The 2022 Farm Show runs Jan. 8-15 at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg, marking a return to an in-person show after last year’s show was held virtually. A full schedule is planned including the Calving Corner, food court, butter sculpture, animal competitions and PA Preferred Culinary Connection.

In a typical year the Farm Show attracts more than 500,000 visitors. This year’s show comes at a time when COVID-19 infection rates are rising as the omicron variant becomes the dominant strain nationwide.

READ MORE: New at Pa. Farm Show 2022: Beer sales, pierogi, dog agility and cowboy church

Pennsylvania is experiencing one of the highest positivity rates of the pandemic. The latest figures show a 24.5% positivity rate recorded during the seven days ending last Thursday, up from 15.3% during the previous week.

At least one Farm Show vendor, PennAg Industries, announced two weeks ago it was dropping out of the show because of concerns over the health of its volunteers.

Redding said this marks the first time in his 20 years associated with the Farm Show visitors are being asked to think about the risk. He added organizers are confident in their planning and the state’s vaccination rate of 74% of those 18 and older puts them in a good place.

However, he cautioned it doesn’t remove the risk.

“It’s important individuals take the time to think about, is this the year to be here with those concerns of COVID around us,” he said.

Redding said masks are strongly encouraged, but not required in the complex. Free masks and sanitizer also will be available throughout the complex as well as on shuttle buses. Signs posted on the building’s MaClay Street entrance remind visitors to “Mask Up. Protect the Vulnerable” and “Shots Save Lives.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be on site throughout the show offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Also, visitors are urged to self-screen before attending, Redding said.

“There’s no screening here. The screening is before you arrive ask yourself the question do you want to be here. Is this a risk you want to assume?” he said.

During the press event, Redding also pointed out renovations to the Farm Show complex, including upgraded HVAC system to create better air flow and wider aisles to alleviate crowds and address congested areas.

©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

The Associated Press

01/03/22 13:17