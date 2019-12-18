Should the site of the one-time St. Joseph Hospital be rezoned to allow for homes, businesses and other new uses in northwest Lancaster city?
That's the question for the Lancaster City Planning Commission, which will review UPMC Pinnacle's rezoning request at its 6 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the City Hall Annex, 120 N. Duke St.
After weighing the pros and cons of the request, the planners are expected to make a recommendation to Lancaster City Council, which has the final say on whether to rezone the 6.4-acre site bounded by West Walnut Street and College, Marietta and North West End avenues.
UPMC says it doesn't anticipate a new hospital at the site. It says rezoning it for mixed use would make it easier to redevelop the property, which it operated as UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster before closing the hospital on Feb. 28.
At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Tammy Rojas, co-coordinator of the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee grassroots group, urged council members to oppose the change.
Allowing the rezoning would further Lancaster's ongoing gentrification, she said, calling on the community to honor the hospital's legacy by coming together to ensure the site's future use benefits the city's most vulnerable.
The hospital was known as Lancaster Regional Medical Center from 2000 to 2017, after many decades as St. Joseph Hospital, which was founded in the 1870s.