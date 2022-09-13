For the first time since May 2020, Planned Parenthood has a physical presence Lancaster.

The healthcare provide opened its new clinic at 902 Manor Street on Tuesday, which replaced South Lime Street clinic that closed in May 2020, during the pandemic.

"Our long-awaited return to Lancaster has become a reality as we triumphantly opened our doors today to provide non-judgmental, compassionate, and expert care to the community. This momentous occasion is the result of the enduring generosity and support of our Lancaster donors and advocates. We are grateful for their unrelenting commitment to making this return possible. We are in a national abortion crisis and our new center will provide the community with access to the health care they deserve,” Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said in a news release.

The clinic is called the Dr. Daniel D. Wert Health Center at Lancaster, after a long-time supporter, donor and volunteer of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

"In recent years reproductive justice in health care has become an important interest of mine. I therefore consider it a privilege and an honor to be associated with our new Planned Parenthood Keystone health center here in Lancaster. We will be providing excellent, professional, compassionate and non-judgmental health care to our beloved community," Wert said in the release.

Planned Parenthood plans to offer medicine-based abortions next year at the clinic next year. For now, service include family planning, wellness visits, breast exams, cancer screenings and gender affirming hormone therapy.