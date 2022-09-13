For the first time since May 2020, Planned Parenthood has a physical presence in Lancaster County.

The health care provider opened its new clinic at 902 Manor Street on Tuesday morning, which replaced the South Lime Street clinic that closed in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our long-awaited return to Lancaster has become a reality as we triumphantly opened our doors today to provide non-judgmental, compassionate, and expert care to the community,” said Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, in a news release. “We are in a national abortion crisis and our new center will provide the community with access to the health care they deserve.”

The clinic is called the Dr. Daniel D. Wert Health Center at Lancaster, named for a longtime Planned Parenthood supporter, donor and volunteer, according to the organization. A capital campaign raised $1.2 million for the clinic.

"In recent years reproductive justice in health care has become an important interest of mine. I therefore consider it a privilege and an honor to be associated with our new Planned Parenthood Keystone health center here in Lancaster. We will be providing excellent, professional, compassionate and non-judgmental health care to our beloved community," Wert said in the release.

On Tuesday morning, a group of about 10 adults and a half-dozen kids stood at Manor and Pearl streets to protest, as recorded in two short videos posted on Facebook by Michael Hunt, pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Manheim,

Hunt, of Willow Street said about 30 people showed up throughout the day. Protesters included members from the Pennsylvania Family Council and Love Life, both anti-abortion groups.

“Our goal is to certainly stand there and protest against Planned Parenthood but we also want to provide options for young mothers and families of young mothers,” such as adoption, Hunt said.

Hunt said he thinks a lot of people were caught off guard with Tuesday’s opening, but he expects more people to start protesting regularly outside the clinic — especially given Monday’s scheduled March For Life rally in Harrisburg.

Planned Parenthood plans to offer medicine-based abortions at the clinic starting next year. For now, services include family planning, wellness visits, breast exams, cancer screenings and gender affirming hormone therapy.

Reed told LNP|LancasterOnline last week that Planned Parenthood was working on a transfer agreement with a hospital within 30 minutes of its clinic so patients can be transferred quickly in case a complication arises. Such agreements are required by state law.

The county’s Republican commissioners, Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, were critical of Planned Parenthood’s plans to offer abortions. Parsons went so far as to say the county government would “reevaluate relationships” with any hospital that partners with Planned Parenthood.