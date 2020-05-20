A Planned Parenthood clinic that has been located in Lancaster city for more than 30 years has been closed, and the organization is looking for a new facility, it confirmed Wednesday.

Planned Parenthood Keystone President and CEO Melissa Reed said in written statement that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has shifted to telehealth services for now and is also "thoughtfully planning for the next era of care."

"It is clear that our current facility in Lancaster is no longer up to task," she said of the building at 31 S. Lime St. that Planned Parenthood has used since the 1970s.

It physically closed May 2, she wrote, and "We are reviewing other locations to fulfill our future of health care services in Lancaster."

Telehealth services will continue in Lancaster "until we unveil our new facility," she wrote.

The office provided birth control, HIV and pregnancy testing, among other services. It referred patients seeking abortions to other locations that offer them.

The property at 31 S. Lime St. has been listed for sale at $540,000.