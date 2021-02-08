Editor's note: This article has been updated with information from Pennsylvania State Police.

An aircraft was struck by two tractor trailers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Dauphin County after attempting a landing there Monday evening, according to a Pennsylvania State Police officer.

A Cessna airplane landed on the westbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 256.7 in Conewago Township at around 6:30 p.m. Monday when it was struck by the vehicles, a supervisor with Dauphin County 911 said.

No one was injured in the collision, according to PSP Cpl. Robert Claar.

The Turnpike's right lane has been blocked, through other lanes are moving, Claar said.

Two people were inside the aircraft when it was struck, Claar said. Emergency units from Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties were called to the scene.

Claar was unsure why the aircraft landed on the road.