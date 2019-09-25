Plan to fix traffic nightmare at Routes 222/ 30 in Manheim Township gets mixed reviews

Residents gave PennDOT mixed reviews on its plan to relieve traffic congestion where Route 222 meets Route 30, northeast of Lancaster in Manheim Township.

About 100 people attended Wednesday night’s open house at Nitrauer Elementary School to find out about the state’s $40 million project.

It will widen one mile of Route 222 in Manheim Township to six lanes and improve the interchange’s ramps. Construction is expected to being in spring 2022.

“I think it’s a good idea because it might help with all the congestion, particularly people trying to get on (Route 30 eastbound) at Oregon Pike,” Robin Roy of Manheim Township said. “I had an accident there three years ago. All of a sudden traffic stopped, and I got rear ended.”

Ben Stauffer of Manheim Township also is pleased with the project’s design.

“It’s been backed up that way a long time, and I’m glad they’re finally doing something about it,” Stauffer said. “It will definitely be a lot safer, that’s for sure. I like how they’re adding the lanes to the center of the highway, and they’re taking care of the bridge problem.”

But Monica Hull of Manheim Township called the expansion of Route 222 to six lanes a bad idea.

“I think it’s just going to bring more trouble,” Hull said. “I think it’s just going to bring more cars on, and they’re going to have more space to go faster, and then they’re all going to have to stop and converge on (Route) 30.”

“A bypass would be the only option because you have all this traffic,” she said.

The centerpiece of the project is adding two lanes to the four lanes of Route 222 by replacing the grass median. The first phase creates six lanes in a one-mile section from the Route 30 interchange north to the area of Stoner Park.

Major highlights

The project also includes these highlights:

— The addition of a second lane in the ramp from southbound Route 222 to westbound Route 30. It will tie into the Route 272 (Oregon Pike) ramp.

— The addition of a third westbound lane on Route 30 to northbound Route 222. The lane will extend on Route 30 to the existing Route 30 westbound lane approaching Oregon Pike.

— The addition of a second ramp lane from eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222.

— Lengthening the existing two-lane ramp from Chester Road to Route 30 eastbound.

— Replacement of bridges carrying Route 222 over Route 30, and lowering Route 222 under the Eden Road bridge to achieve 16.5 feet of clearance.

— Reconstruction of the entire roadway and shoulders.

PennDOT says the project is needed because of frequent congestion, higher than average crash rates and aging pavement.

“My concern is all the accidents happening getting on 30,” Peg Newcomer of Manheim Township said, particularly merging from Oregon Pike to Route 30 eastbound. “There’s traffic coming from my left, from my right. There’s people in front of me. And this (project) does not fix any of that. (A PennDOT representative) said they’re really not doing anything to help 30. That’s a future project, I guess. That’s fine.”

Logan Harr of Manheim Township has concerns about the project, but said the design is “probably as good as it’s going to get” with the money PennDOT has to spend.

Harr expressed concern about westbound Route 30 drivers having to cross two lanes to reach exits for Oregon and Lititz pikes.

“They need to get over, and now they’re going to have an extra lane of higher speed traffic (from Route 222 southbound) to get across,” he said.

He also is concerned about westbound drivers on New Holland Pike having to cross two lanes to go west on Route 30.

“Plus, if you make traffic better, then more traffic comes,” Harr said.

Ron Heffley of Leacock Township suggested PennDOT should invest more in the project and build a flyover for eastbound Route 30 traffic merging onto Route 222.

Sound barriers

Jodi Brill of Manheim Township said she is disappointed PennDOT doesn't plan to erect noise barriers along the east side of Route 222 to protect a neighborhood north of Stoner Park.

“We were told in past meetings … that we would have sound walls,” Brill said. “And now it’s pushed off to 2026” when phase two of the project is scheduled. “We are the most effected houses, and we’re not included in the first phase.”