When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: In a 3-0 vote, the board approved, without discussion, the first phase of the Stoner Farm subdivision and land development plan to build 42 single-family homes at 1051 Eden Road. Board President Sam Mecum recused himself and Commissioner Donna DiMeo was absent.

Details: Over four phases, the project proposes 124 dwelling units on about 50 acres next to Manheim Township’s Stoner Park.

Background: The board rejected the motion at its last meeting on July 27 because it did not include additional protection for the 1781 Hershey-Groff-Stoner farmstead. But this time, the developer, Sonshine Holding, made it clear that the house will be preserved, meaning it cannot be changed without the municipality’s permission.

Projects: Due to budget issues related to COVID-19, the board unanimously rejected all bids for stormwater improvements at eight locations and an additional 14 spaces in the parking lot at the Manheim Township Public Library. The board will revisit the projects at a later date.

Emergency Management Services: Darryl Mitchell, director of operations, reported that ambulances responded to 2,160 calls from January to June, with 91 missed calls. In the future, Mitchell, at his request, will report to the board monthly instead of biannually.

More members: The board unanimously approved a motion to increase the number of members on the Planning Commission from seven to nine, as outlined by state law; and on the Citizens Advisory Committee from nine to 15.

What’s next: Coffee, Commissioners and Conversation will be held at Overlook Pool at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 15, with Board Vice President Thomas O’Brien and Commissioner Carol Gifford; and at Stauffer Park on Sept. 12, with Mecum and DiMeo.