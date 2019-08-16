Details of a proposed new hospital campus in East Hempfield Township near Route 283 are becoming clearer.

A campus master plan filed with the township shows a five-story Penn State Health hospital on the 30-acre site along Harrisburg Pike, to the west of State Road.

On the larger adjoining site, which is to the east of State Road, it shows a Sheetz; unspecified "fast casual" restaurant; 100-unit apartment building for senior adults; and three buildings for "professional, scientific and technical services."

The developer, Oak Tree Development, was slated to publicly explain the plan during a planning commission meeting Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed until Aug. 28.

Hospital campus plan - 5-story hospital - 3-story, 400-space parking garage - 3 buildings for "professional, scientific and technical services." - 100-unit apartment building for seniors - A Sheetz convenience store - A “fast casual” restaurant

The plans are not final and could change as the process continues. After the planning commission makes a recommendation on the campus master plan, the township board of supervisors will vote on it. If it's approved, individual land development plans would then be submitted for parts of the project.

Oak Tree did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Penn State Health spokeswoman Barbara Schindo said submission of the plan “is the first of many steps in the process but we are absolutely committed to our plan for that site.”

More details

The plan lists the size of the proposed hospital at 340,000 square feet and shows a three-story parking garage with about 400 spaces. It also shows several hundred surface parking spaces and, adjacent to the hospital, a fourth “professional, scientific and technical services” building.

Asked about the hospital’s expected cost, Schindo said that’s not available “at this early stage as we continue discussions with providers in the region about the most needed clinical services.”

Earlier this year, the health system spent $2.4 million to buy a 3.3-acre property along Eden Road in Manheim Township, and it “has no specific plans for the site to share at this time,” Schindo said.

When it announced plans for the East Hempfield hospital last month, Penn State Health did not disclose its expected size. However, LNP reported then that the site developer informed township officials the facility would have 120 to 130 beds.

The area behind Swarr Run on the eastern site is not technically part of the campus, but the plan shows three "flex warehouses" there ranging in size from 33,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet.

The plan also shows State Road reconfigured and widened to two lanes in each direction in that area, with dedicated turning lanes as it approaches Harrisburg Pike.