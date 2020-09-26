There was a time when Lancaster County’s Plain sect farmers would never even think about using government money. Programs to help pay for conservation practices, for example, have been around for a long time but are only recently being embraced. “Twenty years ago, when I started working with farmers, I wouldn’t even mention cost-share programs to an Amish farmer. I knew what the answer would be,” said Jeremy Weaver, a project manager for TeamAg Inc. in Ephrata. The answer has changed.

TeamAg’s engineers help farmer clients who want to build new barns, expand their dairy herds, manage animal manure, improve streams on their properties and more. Every project Weaver and his colleagues take on involves planning, money, complicated drawings, computers, local, state and federal permits and, particularly with Plain sect farmers, personal philosophy.

Lancaster Farming met by phone with Weaver, TeamAg professional engineer Andy Hibbs and their client, an Amish dairy farmer whose farm totals 61 acres in West Cocalico Township. Indian Run, which empties into the Cocalico Creek, borders his property. The Fish and Boat Commission includes the stream in its annual trout stocking program.

The farmer, who requested that his name not be used, grew up on the property and has owned it for about five years. He maintains a Holstein dairy herd that includes about 45 milking cows, plus dry cows, heifers and calves. He also has eight mules that power his equipment. That totals about 120 animals — big animals — living on his farm.

In April of this year, he received a $361,500 grant from PENNVEST, Pennsylvania’s infrastructure investment authority, to improve his manure storage facilities and to install other conservation best management practices. The grant was the result of a two-year collaboration with TeamAg on designing, permitting and financing an environmentally friendly project that, the farmer expects, will help the next generation of his family reap the benefits of his conservation planning when they are ready to take over the

operation.

But why do it now? Even though the work is being paid for with the grant, it’s sure to disrupt the farmer’s daily life.

“Mainly I wanted to clean up the water,” he said. “When it rains, we have barnyard contaminants and mud flowing toward the creek.

“I wasn’t impressed with that.”

The farmer’s milk inspector was also not impressed with the way manure was being handled on the farm.

The milk inspector’s job is to visit the dairy farms in a territory twice a year, mainly to take milk samples for lab tests and inspect the milking and housing facilities to see if they meet safety and sanitation specs. Milk inspectors are a kind of dairy police and a vital part of the dairy industry. But for many dairy farmers, it’s hard to feel a lot of love for the man or woman who comes around twice a year to check up on you.

The TeamAg-guided project includes new storage facilities for both liquid and solid manure, an exercise paddock for the mules, rain gutters and downspouts on the buildings, underground drains, gravel-surfaced lanes and other projects that call for moving tons of earth, pouring truckloads of concrete, occasional looksees from the township zoning officer and PENNVEST money changing hands.

PENNVEST looks to farming

PENNVEST is an independent government body formed in 1988 to help Pennsylvania municipalities pay for sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. That is still where the bulk of the authority’s money goes, but about 10 years ago, Weaver said, the PENNVEST board of directors decided to allocate part of their annual budget to agricultural projects.

“They want to help these small farms survive,” Weaver said.

But the cost of implementing conservation practices can put environmental best management out of reach for farmers who traditionally operate with thin profit margins.

Since taking an interest in agriculture, PENNVEST has funded dozens of projects similar to the one in West Cocalico Township. That project was actually a milestone. It was the 100th project paid for with authority money.

TeamAg has been the engineering/planning/permitting/coordinating force behind 65 of those ag projects, and 60 of those have been on Plain sect farms, many of them Amish.

Weaver said he and other TeamAg reps met with Amish steering committees as attitudes about government assistance began to shift. The community came to accept the fact that farmers would come increasingly under the eyes of environmental watchdogs, both in and out of government.

Changing attitudes

Gradually, community leaders accepted that their farmers would face more and more scrutiny, more and more regulations, and more and more expense to bring their farms into compliance.

“So the feeling was that if society wants environmental (best management practices) on farms, then society should be willing to pay for them,” Weaver said.

Which raises the question of who gets paid how and when. Farmers do not want to be burdened with the paperwork involved in a sizable contract with multiple vendors, 1099s, sales tax charged/not charged, delivery schedules, etc. And they would certainly rather not see the fair wage labor costs involved in their projects.

“All the farmer has to do,” Weaver said, “is give permission to have the work performed. The general contractor submits bills as the work is done, TeamAg verifies the billing and the conservation district issues the checks. That saves the farmer a lot of headaches.”

When the West Cocalico farm project is completed later this year, the farmer will have a more environmentally friendly farm, he’ll have capacity for seven months’ worth of manure storage, barnyard working conditions will be a little tidier, there’ll be a lot less mud, and a cleaner Indian Run.

Before and after photos of a TeamAg and PENNVEST project in West Cocalico Township. The photo on the left, just outside the dairy barn, shows a muddy path used by the farm’s cows to walk to pasture. In the right photo, gravel has been placed on the path, gutters have been installed to capture runoff from the roof, and the runoff has been directed to the storm inlet seen at the corner of the barn.